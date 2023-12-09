Science/technology

Winners of “Net Zero Challenge” Contest revealed

Winners of the “Net Zero Challenge” Contest on seeking technological solutions for tackling climate change were announced at the grand final cum award ceremony in HCMC on December 8.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (2nd, R) attends the grand final cum award ceremony of the “Net Zero Challenge” Contest in HCMC on December 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The event co-organized by Touchstone Partners and Temasek Foundation (member of Temasek, Singapore) and HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) was attended by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

The organizer chose the top three teams among nine participating groups at the grand finale for awards, including the Alterno team from Vietnam which won the prize for their thermal energy storage system known as “sand batteries” in the category of renewable energy and carbon neutralization; the Forte Biotech team from Singapore for the “Rapid on-site detection of diseases in shrimps” project in the category of sustainable food and agricultural systems; and the AirX Carbon team from Vietnam for materials made from biological waste to replace plastic at competitive costs in the category of circular economy and waste management.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai congratulates the winners. (Photo: SGGP)

Winning teams received a total of VND15 billion (US$619,000) to pilot their solutions to climate change in Vietnam and access investment funds, business partners, policymakers, and climate change alliances with the support of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS).

AirX Carbon and Alterno were also honored with the “Investment” prizes worth US$50,000 each.

Launching in Vietnam for the first time in August, the organization board of the contest received more than 300 submissions from 45 countries around the world.

At the award ceremony, participating units and business partners signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Award wining teams (Photo: SGGP)
The AirX Carbon team (Photo: SGGP)
The Forte Biotech team
The Alterno team (Photo: SGGP)
By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Net Zero Challenge HCMC Institute for Development Studies Alterno team Forte Biotech team AirX Carbon team solutions for tackling climate change

