WB lifts economic growth rate of Vietnam in 2024 to 6.1 percent

A representative of the World Bank(WB) in Vietnam this morning hosted a press conference to announce a report on the Vietnam's economic situation in 2024.

At the press conference

The press conference was taken place in the capital city of Hanoi.

According to the report, economic experts of the World Bank predicted that the Vietnam economy will grow by 6.1 percent in 2024 and 6.5 percent in 2025 and 2026 which would be higher than the growth level of five percent in 2023.

The report of the World Bank showed that the economic growth rate of Vietnam was expected to be higher than in 2024 thanks to the recovery in export activities of manufactured products, tourism, consumption and investment.

The report also noted the resistance of Vietnam's economy in the context of increasing global challenges.

Speaking at the press conference, Senior Economic Expert of the World Bank in Vietnam Dorsati Madani recommended that the country should accelerate the disbursement of public investment to boost the economy; encourage the banks to improve the capital safety index; facilitate the infrastructure construction to attract the private sector.

Diversifying trade to further enhance integration will also be a factor in promoting the resilience of Vietnam's economy.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong