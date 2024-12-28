Water supply industry in HCMC celebrates 150th anniversary

A commemorative ceremony was held yesterday at Thu Duc Water Plant to mark the 150th anniversary of the water supply industry in Ho Chi Minh City, organized by Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO).

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong presents certificates to good individuals

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong commended the significant achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City water supply industry over the past 150 years. He acknowledged the industry's crucial role in driving the city's socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for its residents.

Ho Chi Minh City has witnessed significant progress in its water supply system, transitioning from a reliance on simple wells and small-capacity plants to a modern infrastructure capable of delivering millions of cubic meters of clean water daily to over 11 million residents. This advancement effectively meets the growing water demands of both the city's residential and commercial sectors.

As the southern metropolis confronted with the challenges posed by climate change and water pollution, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized the necessity for the city's water supply sector to adopt robust measures to guarantee water safety and security. He advocated for the integration of technology to facilitate access to potable tap water for residents.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of digital transformation within the water supply sector to address the growing demands of the population, with the objective of optimizing water resource utilization and fostering green, sustainable economic growth.

During this event, SAWACO was honored with a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister and received a golden plaque from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Dan Thuy