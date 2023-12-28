Wanted: Chinese suspect using knife to hunt down debt guarantor

Zhang JinWen arranged a meeting with the person who had vouched for his US$20,000 loan at a restaurant and subsequently attacked him with a knife.

Suspect Zhang JinWen

Although the victim managed to escape the premises with injuries, the assailant relentlessly pursued him with the intention to hunt him down.

On December 28, the Investigation Police Agency of Ho Chi Minh City Police Department issued a wanted notice for Zhang JinWen, born in 1990, Chinese nationality; residing in Jiangsu Province, China; passport number E69780362; staying at An Phu Apartment in Hau Giang Street, Ward 11, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City, on charges of "Murder."

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Police, in 2018, Wang Zi Heng, born in 1982, Chinese nationality, staying in Binh Tan District, became acquainted with JinWen. In May 2019, Heng vouched for JinWen to borrow $20,000 from one of his friends. Subsequently, as JinWen failed to repay the debt, Heng had to remind and urge him on several occasions.

On the evening of May 18, 2019, JinWen arranged to meet Heng at a coffee shop in Binh Tri Dong B Ward in Binh Tan District for a discussion. Later, after returning from the restroom, JinWen attacked Heng with a knife, inflicting multiple wounds.

Heng attempted to escape, but JinWen pursued him with a knife. Unable to catch up on foot, JinWen went back to the coffee shop, took his motorbike, and continued the chase. The victim reached the Vanh Dai Trong Street and fell to the ground, while JinWen quickly fled.

Upon discovering Heng's injuries, local residents promptly transported him to the emergency room. Two days later, the victim reported the incident to the police.

The Binh Tan District Police initiated a case and forwarded it to the HCMC’s Investigation Police Agency for further investigation under their jurisdiction. Following the inquiry, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have issued a special wanted notice for Zhang JinWen on the charge of "Murder," considering him extremely dangerous.

Authorities encourage anyone with information leading to the apprehension of Zhang JinWen to immediately notify the nearest police station or the Criminal Police Department (Team 2) at 459 Tran Hung Dao Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. They can also contact Investigator Nguyen Huynh Phuoc Tho at phone number 0913.389.008 to provide information.

By Trung Dung – Translated by Thanh Nha