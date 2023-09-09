VSIP Can Tho project officially kicked off

This is the 13th Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) nationwide and the first project in the Mekong Delta region.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the VSIP Can Tho project was attended by Mr. Roy Kho, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee, leaders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, representatives from Mekong Delta provinces, business associations, as well as representatives from domestic and foreign enterprises.

The inauguration ceremony is a follow-up to the online groundbreaking event for VSIP Can Tho, which occurred in Hanoi on August 29 and was presided over by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore.

The VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park is designed to cover a total area of 900 hectares and is expected to create employment opportunities for 100,000 workers, attracting US$3.5 billion in investment upon completion. Phase 1 of the project covers an area of 293.7 hectares and will initially provide employment for 20,000 to 30,000 workers.

The project is strategically situated at the intersection of key vertical and horizontal highways within the Mekong Delta region, adjacent to three provinces: Dong Thap, An Giang, and Hau Giang. This prime location provides convenient access to the port infrastructure, airports, and city center utility services.

At the ceremony, Mr. Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho City, stated, "With the government's attention and support, as well as cooperation from central ministries and agencies, coupled with Can Tho City's determination and the capabilities of the VSIP Company, Phase 1 of the Vinh Thanh Industrial Park marks the establishment of the seventh industrial park within the boundaries of Can Tho City."

The leaders of Can Tho City are entirely confident that the project will commence operations on schedule, creating a conducive environment to serve investors in Can Tho in particular and the Mekong Delta in general. They are dedicated to making a positive contribution to Vietnam's future integration, comprehensive development, and sustainability. The government of Can Tho City is committed to providing optimal conditions for both domestic and foreign businesses throughout their investment and operational activities in the city.

Can Tho City currently boasts an international airport, a well-developed network of waterways, and a large port. Additionally, it has an intra-city transportation system and a network of highways connecting nearby regions. As a centrally governed city, Can Tho has obtained approval for its economic and social development plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision of becoming a commercial and service hub for the Mekong Delta region by 2030. Can Tho possesses all the essential components to propel the growth of aquaculture and agriculture while enhancing its position as a key hub for food processing and distribution.

VSIP Can Tho is designed to be developed as a smart and sustainable industrial park. Its goal is to become a major food processing and distribution center in the Southern region, establishing a logistics network "from center to port" and providing the necessary infrastructure to effectively support the supply chain needs of investors. During the inauguration ceremony, VSIP signed a memorandum of understanding with 12 investors for land leases and business cooperation.