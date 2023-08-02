VND3.54 trillion invested in infrastructure construction of Phu Thuan IZ

On August 2, the People's Committee of Ben Tre Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for the infrastructure construction of the Phu Thuan Industrial Zone.

The project has a total investment of nearly VND3.54 trillion, located on a 231.7-hectare area in Binh Dai District and invested by the Ben Tre Provincial Management Board of Civil and Industrial Construction Projects.

The project includes the implementation of various items, such as the transportation system, rainwater drainage system, wastewater collection network, a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 4,500 cubic meters per day, power substations, lighting system, perimeter fencing and guardhouses, greenery, water supply, fire protection system, berths and embankments for protection, power supply system, communication system, central control center, and public services.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Tran Ngoc Tam, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ben Tre Province, said that the project, once operational, will offer stable outlets for local raw materials, contribute significantly to the budget revenue, and play a crucial role in the development of rural industries, providing ample job opportunities for the local workforce.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ben Tre Province has emphasized the importance of the investor and construction unit adhering strictly to the procedures and regulations concerning investment and construction management. Their responsibility includes ensuring timely progress, meeting the required quality standards, and fulfilling the design and technical requirements while prioritizing labor safety during the project implementation.

Moreover, the relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities must actively collaborate with the investor, offering support and facilitating favorable conditions to accelerate the project's advancement. They should closely supervise, urge, and provide timely guidance to address any challenges or obstacles within their power to ensure the project's timely completion. Additionally, they must ensure the harmonious development of the industrial zone's infrastructure, creating an eco-friendly and contemporary industrial zone that appeals to potential investors.