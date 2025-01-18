International

VN welcomes US decision to remove Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism

Vietnam welcomes the US Government’s January 14 decision to remove Cuba from its Department of State’s list of state sponsors of terrorism as well as the US’s steps toward easing sanctions against Cuba.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has affirmed.

In response to reporters’ queries regarding Vietnam's reaction to the US decision, Ms. Hang said on January 17 that Vietnam maintains its consistent stance of strongly supporting efforts to normalise the Cuba – US relations. Such efforts include the complete lifting of the US embargo against Cuba, in line with the United Nations General Assembly’s relevant resolutions, for the legitimate rights and interests of the Cuban people and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the Americas and the world.

Vietnamplus

