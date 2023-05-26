VN to build several logistics centers in Southeast region

The Transport Ministry has just issued a plan for logistics development in the Southeast region to become more modern, consistent while ensuring national defense and public security.



Accordingly, the plan focuses on improving logistics infrastructure until 2030, with a vision to 2045 for the five provinces of Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, and HCMC.

A national- and international-level system for logistics will be established in association with current seaports, airports, international border gates, key economic corridors, and inter-regional trading routes.

The Transport Ministry is going to cooperate with related localities to create an air logistics center which is linked to Long Thanh International Airport as well as a port logistics system in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province and HCMC, especially at deep-water seaport in Cai Mep – Thi Vai area.

Firstly, the Transport Ministry will perfect necessary legal documents to create an appropriate legal corridor for the management of the logistics market so that there could be a harmonious growth among different transport modes, multi-mode transportation, and logistics services. Transit and cross-border transport will be facilitated thanks to the increasing use of science-technology.

Secondly, the Ministry of Transport will research feasible support measures to improve the operation performance of transport trading floors while encouraging transport businesses to implement advanced technologies in monitoring their own vehicles and actively participating in road freight trading floors in order to optimize current routes and minimize empty vehicle moving for cost-effectiveness sakes.

More importantly, this Ministry is paying particular attention to boosting the competitiveness of domestic transport enterprises, forming large logistics companies, introducing suitable directions, creating a driving force for market growth, increasing the quantity of all-inclusive logistics package providers, promoting the application of modern technologies to improve service quality.