VN striving to ensure safety for digital platforms, infrastructure

The Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications reported that nearly 4,000 cyberattacks happened in Vietnam in the first 4 months this year and were addressed after timely warnings.



In August 2022, the Prime Minister approved ‘Strategies for National Cyber Safety and Security, Proactive Responses to Cyber Challenges until 2025, with a Vision to 2030’. These strategies are considered the foundation to improve awareness about and adopt suitable measures for flexible responses in order to minimize potential risks to cyber security and safety.

Objectively, despite the complex state of cyber security lately, especially after the blooming of social network platforms, the strong determination of functional agencies and technology businesses in Vietnam has largely helped to effectively address cyberattacks.

Information security and safety is gradually attracting great attention from the community, and Vietnamese enterprises are increasingly mastering cyber security ecosystems. By the end of 2022, there had been 124 domestic businesses participating in this field, a rise of 12 percent compared to 2021.

The revenues from cyber security in 2022 reached VND4.85 trillion (US$207 million), a growth of 26.15 percent as opposed to 2021 and contributing VND238 billion ($10.2 million) to the State budget. The proportion of made-in-Vietnam cyber safety products and solutions accounted for 95.5 percent of the set goal in 2022.

Until April 2023, the number of computers belonging to botnets was only around 392,000, a drop of over a half compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, the quantity of cyberattacks to information systems also reduced by 6.3 percent.

Even though the cybercrime status in Southeast Asia is rather complicated, among the six leading economies of the region, only Vietnam sees a slight drop of 12 percent as to attacks to businesses.

This is such a satisfying figure, signaling the success of the national cyber security and safety strategies. It will become the basis to guarantee safety for the national digital platform, infrastructure, and data, which in turn forms the digital trust in the digital transformation process.