VIPA proposes ban on imported meat with beta agonist

Vietnam Poultry Association (VIPA) yesterday sent a formal dispatch to the Prime Minister and the National Assembly regarding current challenges of the domestic livestock industry.



Statistics from VIPA reveal that each month, thousands of tonnes of spent hens are imported illegally as human food into Vietnam. This includes cheap by-products in livestock production like legs, heads, necks, wings, skin, and gizzards of poultry that are not used as food for people in developed countries.

VIPA also informed that since 2014, the use of such chemicals as Ractopamine and Cysteamine to add extra lean muscle for livestock has been banned in 160 nations including Vietnam owing the high risk of cancer for consumers.

However, each year, Vietnam still imports a large volume of pork, beef, and chicken from countries allowing the use of the dangerous chemicals above. Meanwhile, to export meat, domestic livestock farmers have to satisfy strict technical requirements by purchasing countries, which means the national livestock products are vulnerable right in the domestic market.



Therefore, VIPA proposes that the Government timely introduce a formal dispatch regarding a ban of importing meat from any countries using Ractopamine and Cysteamine in their livestock production.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry and related ministries, state agencies should immediately implement non-tax measures to protect both the domestic livestock industry and the health of Vietnamese consumers.