Vietnam's submission on Extended Continental Shelf in Central East Sea

Vietnam presented to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) its Submission on the Limits of the Extended Continental Shelf in respect of the Central Area of the East Sea (South China Sea) (VNM-C) at the UN headquarters in New York on July 17 morning (local time).

The delegation of the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam at the ceremony to present Vietnam's submission (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam solemnly declared as follows:

1. As a continental state bordering the East Sea and a State Party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Vietnam, in accordance with the relevant provisions of UNCLOS and its natural geographical conditions, has fully legal and scientific bases to assert that it is entitled to a continental shelf extending beyond 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured. In 2009, Vietnam completed two national submissions: The Partial Submission in respect of the Vietnam’s Extended Continental Shelf: North Area of the East Sea (VNM-N) and the Partial Submission in respect of Vietnam’s Extended Continental Shelf: Central Area of the East Sea (VNM-C); Vietnam also cooperated with Malaysia in preparing the Joint Submission on the Limit of the Extended Continental Shelf in respect of the Southern Part of the East Sea. In May 2009, Vietnam submitted the Submission on the extended continental shelf in respect of the North Area of the East Sea and, together with Malaysia, submitted the Joint Submission in respect of the Southern Part of the East Sea. In the Note Verbale delivered to CLCS at that time, Vietnam affirmed that it would submit the Submission in respect of the Central Area at a later date (as stated in Note Verbale CLCS.37.2009.LOS dated 11 May 2009 from the Secretary-General of the United Nations to all Member States of the United Nations).

2. Vietnam’s Submission on the Limit of the Extended Continental Shelf in respect of the Central Area of the East Sea, after other relevant coastal states in the East Sea have submitted their own Submissions since 2019, is to ensure Vietnam’s lawful rights to its extended continental shelf in the central portion of the East Sea, to which Vietnam is fully entitled in compliance with Article 76 of UNCLOS. Vietnam affirms that this Submission in respect of the Central Area of the East Sea is without prejudice to maritime delimitation between Vietnam and other relevant coastal states in the East Sea based on UNCLOS.

3. On this occasion, Vietnam reaffirms its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands under international law, and the rights over its maritime zones in the East Sea established in accordance with UNCLOS. At the same time, Vietnam stands ready and committed to resolve and manage all disputes and differences over territorial sovereignty related to the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa Islands and maritime delimitation between Vietnam and relevant coastal states in the East Sea by peaceful means and along with countries in the region and the international community, to maintain peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation, overflight, and sustainable development in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS.

VNA