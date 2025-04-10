Vietnam's seaports urged to facilitate exports to U.S amid US reciprocal tariffs

The Vietnam Maritime Administration and Waterways has urged port operators to facilitate exporters in transporting goods destined for the US amid US reciprocal tariffs.

The Vietnam Maritime Administration and Waterways has directed port operators to expedite the loading of export shipments destined for the United States, prioritizing completion before 00:00 US time on April 9. This measure is in direct response to customer requests and aims to mitigate potential adverse financial impacts on Vietnamese businesses.

Cai Mep - Thi Vai port in the Southern Province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau

At yesterday's conference held to outline key tasks for the Ministry of Construction in the second quarter, a representative from the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration stated that the United States' imposition of a 46 percent reciprocal tariff on Vietnamese export goods is expected to result in a short-term decline in the volume of imports and exports between the two countries.

Currently, Vietnam's seaport system includes Lach Huyen port area in the Northern City of Hai Phong and Cai Mep - Thi Vai in the Southern Province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. The two ports receive ships directly from Vietnam to the US with 31 trips a week. The output of goods transported directly to the US accounts for more than 50 percent of the total output of goods through these ports, mainly electronics, garments, and leather shoes.

In the first three months of 2025 alone, approximately 222,000 TEUs of goods were shipped from Lach Huyen Port to the United States, while Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port handled around 1 million TEUs.

In response to customer requests and in an effort to minimize potential losses for businesses, the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration has instructed port operators to prioritize the loading of U.S.-bound export shipments onto vessels departing before 12:00 a.m. on April 9 (U.S. time).

President Trump yesterday announced a 90-day suspension of the additional reciprocal tariffs for most countries, effectively pausing the heightened rates while maintaining the baseline 10 percent tariff.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Dan Thuy