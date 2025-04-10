China's Envision Energy aspires to invest in wind power projects in Lam Dong

Envision Energy, a top Chinese renewable energy corporation has proposed permission from the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee to conduct research and install wind measurement poles for the construction of two wind power projects.

The proposed projects are located in the communes of Ta Nang and Da Quyn in Duc Trong District, with a planned capacity of 100MW each.

As per the proposal, the corporation will survey two areas covering a total of over 6,000 hectares in the mountainous area bordering Lam Dong and Binh Thuan provinces, where average wind speeds are stable, typically ranging from seven to nine meters per second. Moreover, Envision Energy plans to build more than 33 kilometers of a 220kV transmission line to connect the projects to Duc Trong substation.

Currently, Lam Dong Province has a wind power plant in Cau Dat, Truong Tho Hamlet, Xuan Truong Commune, Da Lat City.

This wind power plant began construction in 2019 having a total investment capital of US$57 million and a capacity of 30MW with 20 wind turbines.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong