Vietnamese pomelos exported to RoK at US$2.4 per kilogram

Vietnamese pomelos officially appeared on the shelves of a supermarket chain in the Republic of Korea (RoK) starting April 10.

That marks an important milestone in the country’s journey to conquer this promising export market.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea, the first shipment of Vietnamese pomelos was displayed for sale at a major supermarket chain in the country on April 10.

Currently, the export price of Vietnamese pomelos to the RoK averages US$2.4 per kilogram, which is 30 percent higher than the export price to the Chinese market.

South Korean consumers' preference for tropical fruits like pomelos is helping Vietnamese products compete effectively with imported fruits from the U.S. and Thailand.

Currently, the RoK is Vietnam’s fifth-largest fruit export market, following China, the U.S., the EU, and Japan. With an annual output of about 1.2 million tons of pomelos, Vietnam has great potential to expand its market share in the country.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, negotiations to open the South Korean market to Vietnamese pomelos began in 2018.

After many rounds of discussions and technical evaluations, both sides agreed on import conditions in April 2024. By August 2024, Vietnamese pomelos were officially allowed to enter the market.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong