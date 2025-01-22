Vietnam’s rice exports to Singapore recorded significant growth in 2024, cementing Vietnam’s position as the third-largest rice supplier of the city state.

Vietnam’s rice exports to Singapore surge. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s rice exports to Singapore recorded significant growth in 2024, cementing Vietnam’s position as the third-largest rice supplier of the city state, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.

The country's export revenue reached US$128.9 million (US$95.2 million), representing 28.25 percent of Singapore’s rice market share, up 28.45 percent compared to 2023.

India and Thailand retained the top spots with export revenues of US$148.19 million (US$109.4 million) and US$137.75 million (US$101.7 million), making up 32.48 percent and 30.19 percent of the market share, respectively.

Data from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority indicated that Singapore’s rice imports grew by 10.73 percent year-on-year, reaching a total value of over US$456.2 million in 2024.

Vietnam held dominant shares in three rice categories: white rice (42.23 percent), milled or husked fragrant rice (65.73 percent), and glutinous rice (77.02 percent).

Despite strong performance in the first half of 2024, Vietnam lost its leading position in the Singapore market by the year-end, overtaken by India and Thailand, primarily due to limited growth in its core exports of white rice, which saw only a slight increase.

Cao Xuan Thang, Trade Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, attributed the modest performance in white rice exports to insufficient promotional efforts from Vietnamese businesses and rice associations.

In contrast, competitors such as Thailand, India, and Japan have invested heavily in marketing and established partnerships with importers to promote their brands.

Mr. Thang emphasised the need for enhanced marketing strategies, branding initiatives, and long-term planning to boost Vietnam’s competitiveness in Singapore’s rice market.

VNA