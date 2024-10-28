Vietnam's pavilion opens at High Point Market in US

Vietnam’s national pavilion at the High Point Market fair in North Carolina, the US, was inaugurated on October 26.

US customers at Vietnam's national pavilion. (Photo: VNA)

Covering 460sq.m, the pavilion showcases furniture and interior decoration products that received visitors' attention for their quality and style suitable for the US market.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Le Hoang Tai said the export value of timber and wood products in Vietnam was estimated at nearly US$12.2 billion in the first nine months of this year, an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The primary markets for the country's wood and wood products include the US, China and the European Union. The US took the lead with import values soaring to $5.9 billion, up 24.7 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam has held various activities to promote the national pavilion at the fair, such as running advertisements in the fair's main publications, sending emails to potential customers, distributing catalogues introducing Vietnamese companies, and publishing articles on prominent, reputable wood industry newspapers in the US, such as Furniture Today.

The High Point Market is the largest and most prestigious furniture and home décor trade show in the world with total exhibition area of up to 900,000 sq.m.

The participation in the annual US wood fair through the national trade promotion program since 2003 has contributed significantly to the export growth and the popularity of the country's wood product brand in this market. US importers have recognised Vietnam as a reliable source of wood and wood products, especially in the indoor furniture segment, where Vietnam ranks as the leading supplier for the US market.

