Vietnam’s incredible opportunities in global semiconductor supply chain

Mr. John Neuffer, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) acknowledged incredible opportunities for Vietnam to develop its position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

At a roundtable discussion on “Infrastructure readiness for the semiconductor industry in Vietnam” in Hanoi on December 7 (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Planning and Investment coordinated with the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) and SIA to organize a roundtable discussion on “infrastructure readiness for the semiconductor industry in Vietnam” in Hanoi on December 7.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that Vietnam has actively prepared conditions for receiving cooperative opportunities with businesses and investors in the semiconductor supply chain from the US, such as completing one door mechanism, building a project on developing high-quality human resources of 30,000 engineers serving the semiconductor industry by 2030, establishing the new facility of the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) placed at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi to welcome investment projects in the semiconductor industry with the most preferential treatments.

This talk focused on infrastructure readiness for the semiconductor industry in Vietnam. It is expected to provide more information to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and investors to have investment and cooperation plans in the country soon, he noted.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) John Neuffer, shared information on the US-Vietnam cooperation activities to promote the semiconductor industry with participants at the event.

Many businesses that are SIA members with significant investments in Vietnam attended the discussion, such as Intel, Marvell, Synopsys, Qualcomm, Ampere, and Infineon. Several companies have doubled their investment. It is a testament to Vietnam’s key position in the global semiconductor supply chain. Investors also acknowledged incredible opportunities for Vietnam to develop its position in the global semiconductor supply chain, he added.

Vietnam has specific and consistent orientations, goals, and actions to build important initial foundations for the semiconductor industry and is currently considered as a country with a strong, dynamic innovation ecosystem.

According to Resolution 124/NQ-CP dated on August 7, 2023, the Government delegated the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with relevant agencies to build a project on developing high-quality human resources of 30,000 engineers serving the semiconductor industry by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

In November, the National Assembly issued a resolution allowing the Government to build a decree on establishing an investment support fund for several high-tech projects, including projects in the semiconductor industry. The decree is expected to be launched in the middle of 2024.

In addition, the Government has approved the National Power Development Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period to ensure sufficient electricity supply and give priority to the development of renewable energy to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Vietnam has three high-tech zones in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC with specific and preferential mechanisms and policies for high-tech enterprises, and developed a system of industrial parks and economic zones with modern infrastructures.

President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) John Neuffer acknowledges incredible opportunities for Vietnam to develop its position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

At the meeting, Intel Products Vietnam Co., Ltd. suggested the Ministry of Planning and Investment to solve its problems in the high-tech investment in Vietnam.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has cooperated with Vietnamese partners for about 20 years during the digital transformation process. The company plans to expand cooperation in Vietnam in the field of semiconductor industry development through Qualcomm's training programs. The enterprises also pointed out the importance of infrastructure deployment in developing the semiconductor industry.

Marvell Technology Vietnam Limited Liability Company (Marvell Vietnam LLC) has committed to developing human resources through cooperation programs with universities and research institutes with the support of the Vietnamese Government in the next 3-5 years. Intellectual property protection is an extremely important condition of the company’s investment plans in Vietnam. The enterprise hoped to be able to cooperate with its affiliates, ministries, and departments to develop Vietnam's semiconductor industry.

Infineon Technologies Vietnam Company Limited (IFVN) found difficulties in developing high-quality human resources. The business hoped to cooperate with enterprises and universities in Vietnam, especially universities in Hanoi, to train human resources for the Vietnamese semiconductor industry.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh