Vietnam's fertility rate declines to historic low of 1.96

Vietnam's fertility rate has declined to a historic low of 1.96 children per woman, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said at today’s conference.

The Ministry of Health today coordinated with the Hanoi People's Committee to launch the National Action Month on Population with the theme "Improving population quality for a prosperous country and happy families" and to respond to Vietnam Population Day (December 26) in 2024.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said that population management continues to grapple with significant challenges, exerting a profound influence on the lives of citizens, the societal fabric, and the long-term, sustainable development trajectory of Vietnam. Worryingly, concern is the observed decline in fertility rates, with an estimated 1.96 children per woman in 2023 marking a historic low. This disconcerting trend is projected to persist in the following years.

He added that the swift rise in the sex ratio at birth in Vietnam remains a concern, as it recorded at 112 boys for every 100 girls in 2023, despite efforts to manage it. Additionally, issues such as early marriage, consanguineous unions, and adolescent pregnancies continue to persist. There is also a pressing need to enhance stature, physical strength, and overall quality of life.

Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan emphasized that in 2025 and the subsequent years, Vietnam's population initiatives will encounter numerous challenges and obstacles, with several objectives potentially at risk of not being met. Consequently, the Ministry of Health urges all personnel involved in population work—civil servants and public employees—to maintain unity and demonstrate initiative, proactivity, and creativity in their advisory roles to Party committees and authorities at various levels.

It is essential to collaborate with departments, agencies, and organizations, while also engaging all segments of society to effectively execute policies and guidelines related to population work.

Chief Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam Matt Jackson noted that Vietnam's population began aging in 2011 and is aging at a much faster rate than other countries. He predicted that Vietnam will transition to an aged society by 2036 and reach the status of a super-aged society by 2049. He emphasized that the shift from a young society to an aged one will have significant implications, necessitating proactive measures to address these demographic changes at this time.

He suggested several strategies involving enhancing labor productivity alongside initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable employment.

Additionally, efforts should focus on raising the labor participation rate, particularly among the elderly, encouraging women's continued engagement in the workforce, and investing in health and education.

Mr. Matt Jackson highlighted that UNFPA is committed to assisting the Government of Vietnam in recognizing the opportunities presented by demographic shifts, advancing youth development, and addressing the challenges of an aging population.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Anh Quan