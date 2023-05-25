SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam’s exports decline by 12.8 percent

Vietnam’s import and export turnover from the beginning of the year to now is more than US$230 billion, a decrease of 15.4 percent or $42.1 billion over the same period last year. Of which, export turnover reached $118.58 billion, down 12.8 percent.
According to the Customs of Vietnam, for the first time in 2023, the trade balance of goods had a deficit of $988 million in May. However, in general, the trade balance of goods had a surplus of $6.57 billion in the first five months of 2023.

Currently, foreign enterprises recorded the deepest decrease in total import-export value with 15.1 percent, equivalent to a decrease of $28.5 billion.

Some groups of goods have seen a sharp drop in export turnover. They are phones and components with a decrease of $755 million, equivalent to a decrease of 38.7 percent; other machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts decreased by $452 million or 25.7 percent; iron and steel of all kinds decreased by $247 million or 44.1 percent; textiles and garments decreased by $189 million or 13.9 percent.

The main export markets of Vietnam include Europe and the United States where consumer demand sharply declined leading to a deep drop in export orders in the two markets.

Particularly, the Chinese market - one of Vietnam's major export markets - has reoperated after a long time of lockdown due to the Covid-19 epidemic, so Vietnamese exporters are also under great competitive pressure due to their Chinese competitors.

