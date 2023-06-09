Vietnamese young people question former NASA astronauts

The People's Committee of Central Province of Binh Dinh in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) held the opening ceremony of Vietnam Space Week 2023. The opening ceremony saw the attendance of more than 1,000 students and local inhabitants in Quy Nhon City and surrounding areas.

At the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee Lam Hai Giang introduced some information about the potential of science and technology development of this province with the determination to invest in Quy Hoa Science Urban Area. Currently, Binh Dinh Province is the potential for scientific development and training in Quy Nhon City.

At the ceremony, Vietnamese young people participated in an exchange session with former NASA astronaut Michael A. Baker and Dr. Josef Schmid - a surgeon and family doctor of NASA.

Former astronauts Michael A. Baker and Josef Schmid told young people about their main work in space missions along with their research mission in the mission to conquer space to protect the earth. Mr. Baker graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering and joined NASA in 1985. He shared that he had performed 4 space missions, experienced 5,400 hours of flight time and he logged a total of at least 965 hours in space.

According to Dr. Josef Schmid, NASA's space trips also include women, which proves that everyone can also travel to space smoothly in the future if scientific and technological advances are improved.

High school student Tran Le Phi Yen asked about the risks and dangers of traveling into space. The biggest risk, according to astronauts Baker and Schmid, is the spacewalk mission because when astronauts walk in space, they bear the risks to life and health such as being able to touch hard objects causing injury, exposure to refrigerant gas and impact from radiation. Therefore, to avoid such risks, each space flight has about 1,000 personnel and equipment and technology to assist them from Earth.

Two former NASA astronauts said that the mission to bring humans back to the Moon is being prepared - an important event - as it paves the way for bringing people to Mars. Former astronauts Baker and Mr. Schmid revealed that currently, space travel is facing difficulties in maintaining and reusing energy, fuel, water and food. Therefore, young people in the world and in Vietnam shall try to find out a solution so that people can prolong their journey to conquer space.