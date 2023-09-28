Vietnamese students bag one platinum, one gold, and one silver award at FRSIS

Vietnamese students bagged one platinum, one gold and one silver award at the Fully Residential Schools International Symposium (FRSIS) 2022, which was organized by the Malaysian Ministry of Education from September 22 to 30.

The Vietnamese student group won high rankings at FRSIS - the annual forum on social issues of the Malaysian Ministry of Education for high-quality specialized and boarding schools and international student groups.

The Vietnamese delegation includes nine students of a specialized school, one student from Hanoi-based Amsterdam High School for the gifted, one student from a foreign language school for the gifted and one pedagogy high school student.

The group was divided into 3 teams. The first team won the Silver award with the topic Application Prospects of AI in Vietnam while the second team won the Gold medal with the theme Empowering Vietnamese Youth to build world peace and the third team won the Platinum award on the topic Development direction of the free economy in Vietnam.

FRSIS is a forum for students aged 15 to 18. The main activity of FRSIS is the sharing of experts and students through learning behaviorism, studies and presentations on social topics. The theme of this year's contest is For Global Peace and Prosperity. Participant teams in the competition had to deliver live speeches.

Some 70 Malaysian schools and 25 international teams were attending the forum.