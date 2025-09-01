Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with top Chinese leader in Tianjin

Vietnam always considers the development of ties with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy, PM Pham Minh Chinh said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping at their meeting on August 31. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 31 met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping as part of his working trip to Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025.

PM Pham Minh Chinh conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to General Secretary and President Xi and Chinese leaders. He thanked China for sending a high-ranking delegation and a military contingent to Vietnam for attendance at the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, and the 80th anniversary of National Day.

He congratulated China on its continued achievements under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Xi as its core, highlighting China’s role as a leading driver of global economic growth and as a source of solutions and initiatives to pressing global challenges.

Welcoming the theme of this year’s expanded SCO Summit, the PM affirmed that Vietnam stays ready to work with China and other countries to uphold multilateralism, promote sustainable development, and contribute to addressing major global and regional issues.

General Secretary and President Xi welcomed PM Pham Minh Chinh leading a Vietnamese delegation to the SCO Summit, stressing that his presence reflects Vietnam’s strong commitment to advancing bilateral ties and its active support for conferences hosted by China. He extended cordial greetings to General Secretary To Lam and other Vietnamese leaders, while offering warm congratulations to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people on the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day.

The Vietnamese PM reviewed six key positive outcomes in the bilateral relations in recent years, including strengthened strategic trust and exchanges, more substantive national defence-security cooperation, stronger strategic connectivity between the two economies, particularly in railway and aviation; strong growth in economic, trade, and investment ties; closer industrial and supply chain linkages; and a more solid social foundation.

Vietnam always considers the development of ties with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy, he said, adding that Vietnam is ready to work with China to effectively realise the common perceptions reached between the two Party General Secretaries, translating strategic orientations into concrete outcomes that bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Both sides vowed to further advance ties between the two Parties and nations under the six major orientations, strengthen strategic exchanges, expand comprehensive cooperation, deepen economic connectivity, particularly railway projects, and boost collaboration in science-technology and innovation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested maintaining the exchanges and contacts in flexible forms between the two Party General Secretaries, while making defence and security cooperation more substantive. He called for the early convening of the first meeting of the Vietnam – China joint railway cooperation committee, prioritising Vietnam in Asia-Pacific railway industry development, and expediting work on concessional loan agreements, feasibility studies and railway workforce training, therefore helping Vietnam develop a railway industry complex.

On trade, the Vietnamese leader urged China to expand its import of Vietnamese high-quality agricultural products, accelerate the signing of quarantine protocols for Vietnamese pomelo, exploit seafood and meat products, approve additional durian planting areas, expand “smart border gate” models, and advance negotiations on the two sides’ cross-border economic cooperation zone.

He also proposed closer and more comprehensive energy cooperation, including clean energy and power trading, with increased capacity and output of Chinese electricity exports to Vietnam, early signing of a memorandum of understanding on Vietnam–China power connectivity and electricity exchanges at 500kV level.

Calling for practical joint work in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, PM Pham Minh Chinh sought China's support in technology transfer, institution and infrastructure building, and human resource training in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technology and low-orbit satellites. He welcomed scholarships from Tsinghua University for Vietnamese doctoral students in AI.

The Vietnamese PM also suggested stronger cultural and people-to-people exchanges, including the Year of Vietnam – China Humanistic Exchange, youth programmes such as the “red journey,” visa exemptions, and expanded commercial flights.

For his part, General Secretary and President Xi commended PM Pham Minh Chinh’s suggestions and contributions to the bilateral ties, affirming China’s support for Vietnam in successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress. He called for enhanced all-level and high-level strategic exchanges, effective outcomes in cooperation, and the successful organisation of the 17th meeting of the Vietnam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the “3+3” strategic dialogue between the two countries’ foreign, defence and public security ministries in 2025.

The top Chinese leader underlined the promotion of infrastructure connectivity, especially railways, and agreed to early convene the meeting of the joint railway committee and accelerate steady progress on the Lao Cai – Ha Noi – Hai Phong railway feasibility study. He stressed the need to actively explore cooperation in mobilising and securing funding, providing railway workforce training, and accelerate the development of smart border gates and the cross-border economic cooperation zone.

General Secretary and President Xi expressed his wish to see well-organised activities marking the 75th founding anniversary of China - Vietnam diplomatic ties and ‘red journey’ study and exchange program in China for Vietnamese young people.

The two sides also had candid discussions on maritime issues and agreed to seriously implement common perceptions of the top leaders of the two countries on the better control and settlement of differences, and the building and maintenance of an environment of peace, cooperation and development in the region.

