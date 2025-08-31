Top Cuban leader arrives in Hanoi, beginning state visit to Vietnam

The traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have served as a beacon for international relations and become a torch lighting the path of their collaboration and development.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, accompanied by his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza, arrived in Hanoi on August 31 morning for a state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse.

During the three-day visit, they will also attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza begin their state visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The Cuban delegation was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi by Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang; Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Office Dang Khanh Toan; Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Can Dinh Tai; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang; Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long and a large number of people.

The traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have served as a beacon for international relations and become a torch lighting the path of their collaboration and development, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang told the press before the visit.

The relationship, founded by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban national hero José Martí and leader Fidel Castro, has stood the test of time.

Over the past 65 years, it has developed across the three pillars of politics – diplomacy, economy – trade – investment, and people-to-people exchange, he said, adding that political trust has been enhanced through frequent exchanges of high-level delegations, with the state visit to Cuba in September 2024 by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, seen as a historic milestone that opened up a new chapter in the special relationship.

The partnership extends well beyond commercial interests. Vietnam recently launched a nationwide campaign to raise funds for the Cuban people on the occasion of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang affirmed that the visit once again underscores the enduring solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba as a guiding beacon for collaboration in the interests of both nations, while contributing to joint efforts for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnamplus