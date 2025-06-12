Vietnamese President hosts welcome ceremony for Lithuanian counterpart

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse chaired a welcome ceremony for Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his spouse, who are on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on June 12.

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong (L) and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 12 morning. (Photo: SGGP)

At the welcome ceremony on June 12 morning. (Photo: SGGP)

This is the first high-level visit by a Lithuanian head of state to Vietnam in many years, demonstrating the importance both countries attach to their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation and also heralding a new chapter for bilateral relations.

Following the ceremony, the two Presidents led the countries’ high-ranking delegations to convene talks, reviewing bilateral cooperation results gained in the recent past and working out orientations for future partnerships.

The leaders are also expected to witness the signing of some cooperation documents between the two countries’ ministries, sectors, and partners.

Vietnam and Lithuania officially established their diplomatic ties on March 18, 1992. For the past more than three decades, the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have continuously been strengthened. The outstanding characteristics of this relationship are political trust, goodwill for cooperation, and high complementarity between the two economies despite differences in scale and geography.

President Luong Cuong, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, and their spouses at the welcome ceremony on June 12 morning. (Photo: SGGP)

While Vietnam always considers Lithuania a sincere friend and partner in the Central and Eastern European region, Lithuania highly values Vietnam's growing role in Southeast Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The two countries share many similar visions on sustainable development, international integration, digital transformation, and adaptation to global challenges such as climate change, energy security, and supply chains.

The two sides have maintained coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the ASEAN–EU cooperation framework.

Lithuania always advocates important agreements between Vietnam and the EU such as the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which creates an important legal and commercial foundation for expanding economic and investment links between the two sides. It is also among the first countries to ratify the EVIPA.

Vietnam and Lithuania have many promising areas for cooperation, especially as both economies are highly complementary and moving to promote sustainable development, green transition, and digital transformation.

Partnerships in education – training, and science – technology are also bright spots of their relations.

Vietnamplus