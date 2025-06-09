Vietnamese PM meets with Jordanian King on UNOC 3 sidelines

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 8 met with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France.

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to multifaceted cooperation with Jordan. He recalled his meeting with the Crown Prince of Jordan on the occasion of attending the 8th Future Investment Initiative Conference in October 2024, in which the two sides discussed many measures to promote bilateral relations.

On this occasion, PM Pham Minh Chinh conveyed the greetings and invitations from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the Jordanian King to visit Vietnam soon.

Pleased to meet PM Pham Minh Chinh, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein expressed his admiration for Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements and strong rise as well as the hardworking and diligent Vietnamese people.

The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, to enhance political trust; and consider negotiating and signing a number of cooperation agreements on trade, investment and other fields.

PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested the two countries soon establish bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including a political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries; and study the negotiation and signing of a visa exemption agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders to facilitate delegation exchanges and exchanges between the two countries. He affirmed that Vietnam is ready to cooperate in agriculture and support Jordan in ensuring food security, and collaborate in digital transformation.

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein welcomed the proposals of PM Pham Minh Chinh, and expressed his wish that the two sides would strengthen cooperation in science and technology, human resource training, cooperation in dealing with the consequences of bombs and mines, and support the production of artificial limbs.

The two leaders agreed to direct relevant ministries and sectors to speed up legal procedures to sign bilateral agreements within the framework of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by the Jordanian King.

On this occasion, the two leaders also discussed enhancing coordination at multilateral forums as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern. PM Pham Minh Chinh proposed Jordan continue supporting the stance of ASEAN and Vietnam on resolving disputes by peaceful means, and ensuring security and safety of navigation in the East Sea in accordance with international law.

VNA