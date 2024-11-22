Vietnamese Party leader holds talks with Malaysian PM

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on November 21 held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following an official welcome ceremony held for the Vietnamese leader at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya city.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (L) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: VNA)

Anwar affirmed that Malaysia has always supported Vietnam from the early stages of its renewal process and admission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to its current development period.

He congratulated General Secretary To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and reaffirmed the importance of this visit to enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the next period.

Expressing his delight at re-visiting Malaysia again, General Secretary To Lam highlighted that his visit would play an important role in fostering friendship and mutual understanding, and creating new opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of their people and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The Malaysian PM congratulated Vietnam on its impressive achievements over nearly 40 years of renewal, particularly in socio-economic recovery and development, overcoming the heavy consequences of war, and addressing difficulties caused by natural disasters.

Ibrahim praised Vietnam's positive and comprehensive transformation, especially the development of its economy and key industrial sectors. He also expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV and General Secretary To Lam, the country would successfully realise its development goals.

The Vietnamese leader appreciated Malaysia’s dynamic development and congratulated the country on its significant achievements under the leadership of PM Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition government.

General Secretary To Lam said he believed that Malaysia would succeed in implementing its comprehensive development strategy for the new period, particularly the "MADANI Economy: Empowering the People" and the "New Industrial Master Plan 2030."

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong, deep, and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Malaysia relations since their diplomatic ties were established in 1973, especially the achievements in bilateral and multilateral cooperation since the two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2015.

Anwar affirmed that Malaysia has attached great importance to its relationship with Vietnam and thanked the country for its important support for the government and people of Malaysia. General Secretary To Lam underscored Vietnam’s appreciation for Malaysia’s continuous support in Vietnam’s development process, and ASEAN and international integration. Vietnam attaches importance and gives a high priority to promoting its relationship with Malaysia, he stressed.

The two leaders emphasised that the two countries share many cultural and historical similarities, noting their common interests and desire to contribute to peace, security, and development. Both leaders agreed to elevate the Vietnam-Malaysia relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of their people, as well as for peace, sustainable development, and prosperity in ASEAN and the world. They reached a common perception on major directions to strengthen cooperation in key areas of the Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders also agreed to reinforce political trust, further expand and deepen collaboration in defence and security, enhance relations via the party, state, government, and parliament channels, and increase the exchange of high-level visits. They instructed relevant agencies to soon develop an action plan to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2025-2030 period.

General Secretary To Lam and Anwar shared a common view on strengthening economic connectivity for sustainable development, creating more resources for the new phase of growth for both countries. They agreed to promote cooperation in developing the Halal industry, encourage businesses to invest in each other’s markets, and enhance collaboration in areas such as science and technology, green economy, innovation, digital transformation, and green energy.

General Secretary To Lam welcomed specific policies and measures proposed by Ibrahim to enhance bilateral cooperation, including the building of an ASEAN power transmission network and marine economy. The two leaders also appreciated the regular coordination and mutual support between their countries at multilateral mechanisms, particularly ASEAN and the UN.

They agreed to further expand and deepen coordination on international issues. General Secretary To Lam expressed his belief that Malaysia would successfully fulfill its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025, helping the bloc effectively deal with challenges while advancing its central role. He affirmed that Vietnam will actively support and coordinate with Malaysia, contributing to ASEAN’s common affairs.

Both leaders affirmed the importance of maintaining peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea. They emphasised the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), not using or threatening to use force, and not conducting activities that can escalate tensions or affect peace and stability in the East Sea. They called for the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in accordance with international law, including the UNCLOS 1982.

On the occasion, General Secretary To Lam respectfully invited Anwar to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Vietnam, and the host leader accepted the invitation with pleasure. Anwar expressed his desire to learn more about Vietnamese history and visit Dien Bien Phu, a site he had long wished to see.

Following their talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing trade promotion cooperation between the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, and another on renewable energy cooperation between the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and Malaysia's national oil and gas company Petronas.

Then, the two leaders met with the press to inform about the outcomes of their talks.

VNA