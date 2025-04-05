Vietnamese Party chief holds phone talks with US President

The two leaders affirmed their desires to continue strengthening the bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world as well.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam held phone talks with US President Donald Trump on April 4 night (Hanoi time) to discuss the Vietnam-US relationship.

General Secretary To Lam spoke highly of the talks, during which the two leaders affirmed their desires to continue strengthening the bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world as well.

Both leaders held that the Vietnam-US relations have been developing fruitfully in different fields. On bilateral trade ties, they deliberated measures to further promote trade.

The Party chief affirmed that Vietnam is ready to negotiate with the US to reduce import tax to 0 percent for goods imported from the US, and at the same time, proposed the US apply a similar tax rate to products imported from Vietnam. He said Vietnam will continue to import more goods from the US that Vietnam needs, and encourage and create favourable conditions for US companies to expand investment in the Southeast Asian country.

The two leaders promised to discuss further to soon sign a bilateral agreement to concretise the above commitments.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam respectfully invited President Trump and his spouse to soon visit Vietnam again. The US President accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his wish to soon meet the Vietnamese leader again. President Trump asked General Secretary To Lam to convey his greetings to leaders and the people of Vietnam.

VNA