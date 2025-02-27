Vietnamese, New Zealand PMs visit Temple of Literature

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed admiration for Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage and educational legacy, highlighting the Temple of Literature as a remarkable symbol of learning and academic excellence.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on February 27, as part of the latter's ongoing official visit to Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visit Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on February 27. (Photo: Viet Chung)

The two leaders toured significant historical sites within the complex, including Dai Trung Mon (Great Middle Gate), Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature), doctoral steles, and the statue of Chu Van An, a revered teacher of Vietnam. They also enjoyed a performance of quan ho, a form of folk singing charactised by a duet format, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

PM Pham Minh Chinh briefed Luxon on the history of the Temple of Literature, Vietnam’s first university established nearly 1,000 years ago. He emphasised the country’s deep-rooted tradition of studiousness and respecting teachers, noting that today, the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Government continue to give top priority to education and training.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon enjoy art performances. The New Zealand PM expresses admiration for Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage and educational legacy. (Photo: Viet Chung)

The New Zealand PM expressed admiration for Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage and educational legacy, highlighting the Temple of Literature as a remarkable symbol of learning and academic excellence.

Over the years, education and training have remained a key pillar of the Vietnam-New Zealand relationship. The two nations signed the Education Engagement Arrangement for the 2023-2026 period.

New Zealand continues to provide 30 scholarships annually for master’s and doctoral programmes and maintains English language training programs for Vietnamese officials. Since 1992, over 600 Vietnamese officials have undergone English language and professional training in the country, while more than 600 scholarships have been awarded to Vietnamese students.

During New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit, Vietnam and New Zealand officially elevated their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in education and training.

At the EduConnect education event held on February 26 at Foreign Trade University, Luxon announced 98 scholarships for Vietnamese students and researchers.

