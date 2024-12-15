Vietnamese Ministry of Health approves trials on US-made cancer drug

The Ministry of Health has approved clinical trials for American - made cancer drug in Vietnamese hospitals.

Tam Anh Research Institute (TAMRI) at Tam Anh General Hospital has recently unveiled Project VISTA-1, which focuses on the phase 2A trial of the free oral cancer treatment drug RBS2418 sourced from the United States.

This medication, authorized for clinical trials by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marks a significant advancement in cancer treatment research and offers promising prospects for patients undergoing oral cancer treatment.

In the first phase, research findings conducted at over 10 esteemed hospitals and medical centers in the US demonstrated the safety of the drug. Following this positive outcome, RBS2418 will proceed to phase 2 research to evaluate its efficacy in treating late-stage colorectal cancer patients who have become resistant to current treatments.

The FDA approved the development of the second phase clinical trial in September 2024, and shortly after, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health granted its approval in early December 2024. These milestones signify the advancement of research in cancer treatment and hold promise for patients with refractory colorectal cancer.

In the ongoing second phase of Project VISTA-1, it is anticipated that 150 patients from both the US and Vietnam will be enrolled. In Vietnam, the clinical trial will commence at Tam Anh Hospital in Hanoi and Tam Anh Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, with plans for expansion to three other prominent hospitals in the near term.

The initial focus of the study will target patients with metastatic, advanced colorectal cancers who have not responded to or are intolerant to current treatments. This initiative aims to provide these patients with access to an innovative and potentially effective solution.

By Thanh An – Translated By Anh Quan