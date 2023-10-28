Vietnamese medical workers give free medical examinations to locals in Abyei

The Engineering Unit Rotation said that it had just coordinated with the Pakistan Infantry Battalion to provide free medical examinations and medicine for local elderly, women, and children in the Goli area, Abyei.

The Engineering Unit Rotation which was deployed to the UN mission in Abyei has worked with with the Pakistan Infantry Battalion to carry out the work well.

The Pakistani side constructed a tent where 300 people can accommodate as well as and arranged medical examination areas and waiting areas for indigenous people. The Vietnam Army Corps of Engineers prepared all kinds of supplies, medical equipment, and medicines, and also sent a team of doctors, nurses, nurses, and receptionists to ensure a successful medical examination.

In addition to providing free-of-charge medical examination and medicine to local people, doctors and nurses gave free consultations on how to prevent and avoid diseases and maintain health, environmental sanitation and water sources to prevent and avoid malaria, dengue fever, intestinal and dermatological diseases. More than 200 local people, including 86 women, 65 children, and 74 men visited the tent.

Although there are many differences in language because most local inhabitants speak Arabic, Vietnamese doctors and nurses have made great efforts to help people in this place access medical services, and improve their knowledge about disease prevention and treatment.