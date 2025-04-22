International

Vietnamese leaders send condolences over Pope Francis' passing

Upon receiving the news of the passing of Pope Francis on April 21, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a message of condolence to the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Earlier, the Vatican announced via a video statement that Pope Francis had passed away at the age of 88, and later clarified that the Christian leader died from a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.

Pope Francis (Photo: AFP/VNA)

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of condolence to the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

Born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the birth name Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis became the 266th pontiff of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013. He was the first Jesuit pope, the first from Latin America, and the first pope from outside Europe in more than a millennium.

