Vietnamese, Lao NA Vice Chairmen visit Quang Nam province

Vietnamese and Lao legislators on September 4 visited the central province of Quang Nam and Truong Hai Group Corporation (THACO).

Vietnamese and Lao legislators tour Truong Hai Group Corporation. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation was headed by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, and the Lao side by NA Vice Chairman Sommad Pholsena.

Secretary of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Triet briefed them on the situation in Quang Nam that borders the Lao province of Sekong, as well as the relations between Quang Nam and Lao localities.

The legislators then toured Vietnam's leading automaker THACO factories, the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, and Tam Hiep Port located in Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh district.

THACO Chairman Tran Ba Duong said the group has expanded its operation to other spheres, including agriculture, adding it is implementing a large-scale, circular organic agriculture project in Laos, covering nearly 27,000 hectares.

The official said HAGL AGRICO Laos, a member of THACO, has exported agricultural products, generating jobs for tens of thousands of local labourers, and thanked the Lao Party, Government, and NA for their support to the group.

Mr. Pholsena spoke highly of the scale and efficiency of THACO projects in Laos and pledged to facilitate the operation of Vietnamese enterprises, including THACO, in the country. This contributes to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples, as well as the relations between Quang Nam and Lao localities, he said.

Vietnamplus