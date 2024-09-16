Vietnamese Language Day held in Russian city

The fourth Vietnamese Language Day was held in Ulyanovsk, the birthplace of leader Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, on September 14 by the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the Russia-Vietnam Cooperation Support Fund “Tradition and Friendship”.

A dance performance by Vietnamese children in Ulyanovsk

The event marked a step forward in the journey to spread the Vietnamese language and culture in the Vietnamese community in Russia, and helped promote cultural and linguistic exchanges between the two countries.

In a letter sent to the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi wrote that in order to honour and promote the value of the Vietnamese language, and create opportunities for the overseas Vietnamese community to preserve and develop their mother tongue, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs has chosen September 8 every year as the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad, with many cultural, artistic and exchange activities, especially interesting experiences for young people at home and abroad.

Khoi also expressed his belief that the event will instill positive emotions, spark interest, and encourage exploration of the Vietnamese language and culture among children who were born and raised outside their homeland and do not have opportunities to use their mother tongue.

This will not only help them feel proud of their roots but also lay a solid foundation for friendly and lasting relations between Vietnam and Russia, he added.

Vietnamplus