Vietnamese language class opens in German city

The Vietnam-Germany Association in Schwaben region of Germany opened a Vietnamese language class in Augsburg city for young people from Vietnamese and Vietnamese-German families on May 27.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The opening of the class was attended by representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main and Gregor Lang, a member of the city’s council.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the Vietnam-Germany Association in Schwaben Le Thanh Huong stressed the importance of teaching the mother tongue to Vietnamese children born and growing up in Germany.

The association has been working hard to preserve the traditional culture, she said, noting that besides Vietnamese language classes, the association has held numerous cultural events and gatherings to help young people to have more chances to use the mother tongue.

The Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt am Main, Luu Xuan Dong said the consulate general plans to work with German administrations in localities on the teaching of Vietnamese language in public schools.

