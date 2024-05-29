International

Vietnamese language class opens in German city

The Vietnam-Germany Association in Schwaben region of Germany opened a Vietnamese language class in Augsburg city for young people from Vietnamese and Vietnamese-German families on May 27.

language-3925.jpg.webp
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The opening of the class was attended by representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main and Gregor Lang, a member of the city’s council.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the Vietnam-Germany Association in Schwaben Le Thanh Huong stressed the importance of teaching the mother tongue to Vietnamese children born and growing up in Germany.

The association has been working hard to preserve the traditional culture, she said, noting that besides Vietnamese language classes, the association has held numerous cultural events and gatherings to help young people to have more chances to use the mother tongue.

The Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt am Main, Luu Xuan Dong said the consulate general plans to work with German administrations in localities on the teaching of Vietnamese language in public schools.

VNA

Tags

the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main and Gregor Lang Vietnamese language

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn