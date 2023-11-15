Vietnamese, Japanese students join exchange in Tokyo

The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held an exchange event called "Teenage Ambassadors 2023” for Vietnamese and Japanese high school students on November 14.

The annual event was sponsored by the AEON 1 percent Club Foundation, a member of Japan’s AEON Group, as part of the activities for the two countries’ young people to interact with each other from November 13-19 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, with 50 Vietnamese and 50 Japanese students taking part.

President of the foundation Yoshiki Mori said the event aims to promote friendship between the countries, providing a platform for Japanese youths and their friends from other nations to interact directly and improve mutual understanding about each other’s culture and history.

Vu Thi Lien Huong in charge of the embassy’s education section answered questions related to preparations to become diplomats in the future, keys to excelling in foreign languages, and how to apply language skills in diplomatic work.

Apart from watching a video on the 50-year history of Vietnam-Japan relations, students sang the song "Friendship” in both Vietnamese and Japanese, and enjoyed cultural performances and typical Vietnamese dishes together.

On the following days, students will join a series of activities such as visiting the National Diet building, the Prime Minister's Office, the University of Tokyo, and famous landmarks, and experiencing the traditional Japanese culture.