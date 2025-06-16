Vietnamese in Iran reported safe as Israel-Iran tensions mount

Efforts are underway in coordination with Vietnamese authorities, local counterparts, and relevant foreign missions to implement citizen protection measures, including evacuation plans if necessary.

Efforts are underway in coordination with Vietnamese authorities, local counterparts, and relevant foreign missions to implement citizen protection measures, including evacuation plans if necessary. In emergencies, Vietnamese nationals can reach the embassy via hotlines: +989339658252 or +989912057570.

Smoke rises following an explosion in the port city of Haifa, Israel, on June 16, 2025.

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran confirmed on June 16 (local time) that all Vietnamese citizens in the country are safe, maintaining stable morale and regular contact with the embassy.

Ambassador Nguyen Luong Ngoc said 38 Vietnamese nationals are currently living and working in Iran, including embassy personnel, long-term residents, and short-term visitors. The embassy has issued regular advisories, urging them to avoid gatherings, strictly follow local security guidelines, and maintain close communication with diplomatic staff.

Tensions have intensified sharply following Israel’s preemptive airstrikes on targets in Tehran and several Iranian provinces during the night of June 12 and early hours of June 13. In response, many airlines have suspended flights to the affected region, while numerous countries have urged their citizens to leave both Israel and Iran.

