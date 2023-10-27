Vietnamese fish sauce introduced to foreign counselors

The week introducing traditional fish sauce products and typical regional dishes of Vietnam was opened in the capital city of Hanoi on October 27.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development coordinated with the Central Coordination Office on New Rural Development and the Vietnam Traditional Fish Sauce Association to host the event, aiming at introducing Vietnamese culinary culture to foreign consumers, especially diplomatic agencies and foreign counselors in Vietnam.

According to Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center Nguyen Minh Tien, Vietnam has a unique and extremely sophisticated culinary culture compared with other countries in the world.

The event focuses on fish sauce products, traditional fish sauce and typical regional dishes from traditional fish sauce to introduce and connect Vietnamese cuisine with the system of diplomatic agencies and foreign counselors in Vietnam.

Besides, the program aimed at promoting and propagating messages about history, product stories and production process chains of fish sauce products and cuisine from Vietnamese fish sauce to domestic and foreign consumers and tourists.

The event will last until October 29.