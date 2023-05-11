Vietnamese firms invest nearly US$22 billion abroad

There had been 1,643 Vietnamese-invested valid projects in foreign countries with a total capital of US$21.93 billion as of late April, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Vietnamese investors poured capital into 13 sectors, in which information and communications took the lead with nearly 69 percent of the total, followed by the agro-forestry-fishery, processing and manufacturing, and mining sectors.

In the first four months of this year, Vietnam saw 41 new projects licensed in 20 countries and territories with a combined investment of US$140 million, a decline of 51 percent compared with that of the same period last year. Investment adjustments were made at 11 projects, increasing by US$13.5 million in capital.

Vietnam’s foreign investment consisting of both new investments and adjusted ones reached US$153.5 million in the first four months of this year, a drop of 53.2 percent year-on-year.