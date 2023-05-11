Vietnamese firms invest nearly US$22 billion abroad

|
Vietnamese firms invest nearly $22 billion abroad (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese investors poured capital into 13 sectors, in which information and communications took the lead with nearly 69 percent of the total, followed by the agro-forestry-fishery, processing and manufacturing, and mining sectors.
In the first four months of this year, Vietnam saw 41 new projects licensed in 20 countries and territories with a combined investment of US$140 million, a decline of 51 percent compared with that of the same period last year. Investment adjustments were made at 11 projects, increasing by US$13.5 million in capital.
Vietnam’s foreign investment consisting of both new investments and adjusted ones reached US$153.5 million in the first four months of this year, a drop of 53.2 percent year-on-year.