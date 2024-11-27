Vietnamese firm signs labour cooperation deal with German partners

A framework agreement was recently signed in Halberstadt city, Harz district, Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt state to strengthen the partnership in training and recruiting Vietnamese labourers.

The tripartite framework agreement brings together Vietnamese-based SHD-CORP Joint Stock Company, Harz district authority, and IB Mitte GmbH under the International Federation (IB), a non-governmental organisation.

It aims to set up a strategic partnership that creates favourable conditions for young Vietnamese aspiring to complete vocational training certifications recognised under Germany’s relevant acts, enabling them to work in Harz afterward.

The collaboration ensures Vietnamese trainees receive robust support, from language skills to administrative assistance, accommodations, and post-graduation employment opportunities.

At the signing ceremony, Harz district Administrator Thomas Balcerowski highlighted the locality dedication to attracting immigrant workers, including those from Vietnam, to address local labour needs. He affirmed that Harz will help Vietnamese workers integrate successfully into the host locality.

Winnie Kutzner from the IB, said the organisation’s three decades of experience in supporting immigrant labour integration are the foundation for IB’s role in the project.

For her part, SHD CEO Nguyen Thi Huyen highlighted that the firm has already recruited 11 trainees in hospitality, nursing, and construction in Harz, with plans to increase these numbers significantly.

This project underscores SHD’s pioneering role in connecting Vietnam’s young human resources with international labour markets. Through comprehensive cooperation strategy and commitment to sustainable development, the firm is opening up invaluable opportunities for Vietnamese trainees while contributing to economic and social growth for both nations.

