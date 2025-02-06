Vietnamese durian still exported to China normally

Deputy Head of the Management Board of Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Hoang Khanh Duy on February 5 indicated that the export of Vietnamese durian to China is still proceeding normally.

In recent days, a total of 26 container trucks carrying hundreds of tons of Vietnamese durian have been exported to China through Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh border gates in Lang Son Province, excluding data for February 5.

Beyond durian, other Vietnamese fruits are also exported to China normally if all documents of shipments meet the requirements by the authorities of the two countries.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that Vietnamese durian export to China has faced difficulties since early January 2025 after the country required testing for yellow O substance, a chemical that can cause cancer, in exported durian from both Vietnam and Thailand.

This requirement was applied after China found residues of Basic Yellow 2 dye in exported durian from Thailand.

Yellow O substance, which is a type of synthetic dye used in different industries such as leather, paper and wood, is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B). It has been banned from use in food in China since 2008.

After review, on January 17, China approved the list and recognized Vietnamese laboratories in Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Ca Mau, ensuring strict quality supervision for fruit exports to be uninterrupted.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Huyen Huong