Vietnamese doctors provide free medical checkups for teachers, students in Abyei

While working in Abyei, Vietnamese doctors have provided free medical examinations for 200 teachers and students in the locality.

The Vietnam Peacekeeping Force at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the Nepal Mission Headquarters Security Unit have just jointly organized free-of-charge medical examinations, given medicine and gifts to teachers in Abyei, aiming to build good relationships and mutual help between the Vietnamese ‘blue beret’ force and the local community.

Preparing for the visit, the Vietnamese soldiers at the UNISFA Mission installed two 10 Kw generators and power lines, ensuring the installation of specialized medical equipment such as blood pressure monitors, ultrasound machines and a cooling fan system because the temperature in Abyei was up to 40 Celsius degree while nearly 200 patients came to the room.

Two Vietnamese doctors, 6 nurses, one pharmacist, and one driver arrived at the examination room. The Nepali force also sent one doctor and 4 other medical staff. In addition, a doctor from the Pakistani Infantry Division also volunteered to assist after learning about this program.

To disseminate the information about the free medical examination and treatment to all teachers and educational staff in the area, the Vietnam Peace Education Force at the UNISFA Mission previously closely coordinated with other organizations including local authorities, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Training and the mission's authorities; plus, they printed propaganda posters and posted them at schools.

Abyei has many conflicts especially conflicts between tribes taking place near the place where the medical examination was held, so the Vietnam Engineer Team and Nepalese units sent security forces and armored vehicles to guard and ensure the safety of the medical examination site.

In addition to the provision of medical examination and treatment to nearly 200 local teachers, doctors additionally examined nearly 50 students and some relatives of teachers in difficult circumstances. After the examination, the teachers were given medicine according to their illness and received notebooks and souvenir pens from the Vietnam forces.

The Minister of Education in Abyei also visited and underwent medical checkups and ultrasounds conducted by Vietnamese doctors. After the inspection, the Minister expressed his expectation that the program will continue to improve the health quality of teachers in Abyei.

Major Truong Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the Level 1 Field Hospital, also hoped that there would be many medical examination programs for local people so that people in the world know more about Vietnam - a peace-loving country.