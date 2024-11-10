Vietnamese doctors assist South Sudanese pregnant woman

Vietnamese doctors join hands to transport a South Sudanese pregnant woman

In a life-saving mission, a team from Vietnam's Level 2 Field Hospital No. 6 in South Sudan successfully transported a pregnant woman carrying twins via emergency flight.

The patient and her husband, both United Nations staff in Mayen Abun, South Sudan, are experiencing their seventh pregnancy. She had previously been pregnant six times and has three children alive. At 23 weeks and 4 days, a ruptured amniotic sac was detected at the local health facility, indicating a high risk of premature birth. This was classified as an extremely premature birth, posing significant dangers to both the fetus and the mother if labor were to begin.

Due to limited medical facilities and challenging accessibility in Mayen Abun, the regional hospital requested emergency medical transportation support to transfer the patient to a higher-level medical facility, ensuring her safety.

To ensure the safe rescue and transportation of patients, Level 2 Field Hospital No. 6 was requested to participate in the emergency air medical transport plan with 2 consecutive flights.

Upon completing the flight from Mayen Abun to Rubkona airport, the air ambulance team from Level 2 Field Hospital 2.6 handed the patient over to the emergency team of the upper-level hospital. The patient was then transferred to another flight to continue the journey to the capital of Juba where more modern medical facilities are available for treatment.

By Mai An – Translated By Anh Quan