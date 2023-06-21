Vietnamese company to provide vessels for India’s oil and gas corp

A contract on providing seven multi-purpose support vessels serving ONGC's oil and gas exploration and exploitation activities off the eastern and western coasts of India was signed.

The Vietnamese Hai Duong Petroleum and Marine Corporation (HADUCO) and the Indian Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on June 20 signed a contract on providing seven multi-purpose support vessels serving ONGC's oil and gas exploration and exploitation activities off the eastern and western coasts of India.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony in Mumbai city, Minister Counsellor - Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to India Do Thanh Hai affirmed that HADUCO's signing of the contract was of special significance, not only showing the development of a Vietnamese enterprise, but also opening up new cooperation opportunities between the two countries, particularly among their businesses.

This milestone once again affirmed that strengthening cooperation and trade relations between the two countries not only benefits both sides but also contributes to promoting maritime connectivity, contributing to stability and development of the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

Established in 2000, HADUCO owns a fleet of 42 vessels operating on a global scale including in Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Russia, India, and Japan.

The company has been aggressively expanding its fleet which has doubled since 2018 despite the global slowdown due to low crude oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.