Vietnamese, Chinese border defence exchange helps strengthen friendship

Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun, accompanied by high-ranking delegations from both countries, visited Primary School No. 4 in Pingxiang City, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on April 16, as part of the ninth Vietnam-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

During the visit, the two ministers and their entourages enjoyed cultural performances and observed various exchange activities between Vietnamese and Chinese students. On this occasion, they also presented meaningful gifts to the school.

Primary School No. 4 currently has 40 classes, with 2,033 students and 106 teachers and staff. The school aims to become a leading modern primary school in Chongzuo City, focusing on nurturing globally-minded students who are patriotic, humble, eager to learn, innovative, and dynamic.

At the welcome ceremony, the school’s leadership expressed their great honor to receive senior defense leaders from both countries. They highlighted the importance of instilling in the younger generation an understanding of the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and China. The visit by Ministers Giang and Dong underscored the special attention both ministries pay to youth, regarded as the seeds of the enduring friendship and long-term cooperation between the two nations.

Duong Xuan Huyen, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee, expressed his delight at the warm and heartfelt welcome from the school’s teachers and students. He praised the school’s accomplishments and was particularly impressed by the vibrant student exchange activities held as part of the exchange.

According to him, these activities not only reinforce bilateral defense cooperation but also deepen the solidarity and friendship between local authorities and border communities of the two countries.

The final destination in China for the delegation during the exchange was the model village of Zhou Lian in Ningming County. There, the two ministers were briefed on local development efforts, enjoyed cultural performances, sampled regional specialties, visited households, and engaged with residents.

