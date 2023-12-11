Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs discuss measures to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet discussed major orientations to boost the bilateral comprehensive cooperation in the coming time at their talks in Hanoi on December 11.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet - (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming Hun Manet’s first official visit to Vietnam and also his first visit to an ASEAN country, Chinh congratulated him on being elected to Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) at its congress on December 10.

He expressed his belief that the Hun Manet-led Government will continue to gain new achievements in the nation building and development cause, and successfully implement the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase 1, with a goal of turning Cambodia into a high-middle income country by 2030 and a high income nation by 2050.

PM Chinh emphasized Vietnam's consistent policy of respecting and giving high priority to the relationship of "good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability" between Vietnam and Cambodia, and respecting solidarity and mutual support in the past struggle for national independence and the nation building and development cause at present.

Hun Manet affirmed that his official visit to Vietnam this time aims to inherit good traditions and continue promoting traditional solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries to a new height. He took the occasion to express his sincere thanks to the Vietnamese army and people for helping Cambodia escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime, as well as his appreciation for the tradition of solidarity and mutual help between the two nations during the past struggles against colonists and imperialists.

They noted that two-way trade has an average annual growth rate of more than 20 percent in the 2015-2022 period to exceed US$10 billion in 2022. Vietnam continues to lead ASEAN and is in the top five countries with the largest direct investment in Cambodia with 205 valid projects totaling $2.95 billion. In the first nine months of 2023, more than 640,000 Vietnamese people visited Cambodia, and about 250,000 Cambodian holidaymakers chose Vietnam as their destination.

The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of high-level visits and contacts, effectively promote important cooperation mechanisms between the two Governments, enhance connections and exchanges between youths and young leaders, and jointly organize practical activities to mark the 45th anniversary of victory over the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024), with Cambodia sending a Government leader to Vietnam to attend the commemorative ceremony on January 7.

Regarding defense and security cooperation, the two PMs agreed to continue promoting these two important pillars to contribute to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment in each country; and stay steadfast in the principle of not allowing any hostile force to use one country's territory to fight another. They plan to maintain the effective implementation of cooperation plans between the two Ministries of National Defense and between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior. The neighboring countries will closely coordinate in border management, preventing and fighting all types of cross-border crimes, and dealing with non-traditional security challenges.

The Cambodian side affirmed that it always values and will maintain coordination in and support for the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia.

The two PMs witness the signing of three cooperation deals between the two countries' ministries and agencies in various fields. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding economic, trade and investment collaboration, the two Prime Ministers agreed to support each other in building an independent and self-reliant economy with intensive and extensive international integration and promote bilateral trade with an aim to reach the mark of $20 billion in the near future.

In terms of border cooperation, the leaders welcomed the close coordination between relevant agencies to maintain and consolidate the border of peace, stability and development; and agreed to continue coordinating and speeding up the demarcation of the remaining 16 percent of the border, and continuously improve the effectiveness of cooperation between competent forces and border localities of the two countries.

They agreed to increase the sharing of experience and collaboration in human resources training, while strengthen transport connectivity with the increase of direct flights among major cities of the two countries. The two sides will coordinate with Laos to promote tourism, they said.

Regarding regional and international issues, the two sides underlined the significance of maintaining peace, security and stability in the region, as well as the maintaining of solidarity, common stance and the central role of ASEAN on security and strategic matters in the region, including the East Sea issue.

The two PMs concurred to continue to strengthen cooperation among the three Indochinese countries of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, especially in implementing agreements reached at the meeting of leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Cambodian People’s Party and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. They vowed to continue to maintain and increase meetings among the Prime Ministers, National Assembly leaders and leaders of some ministries and sectors of the three countries. They will support Laos in performing the roles as ASEAN Chair and AIPA Chair in 2024.

The two sides will promote cooperation in the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle area and the Greater Mekong Sub-Region, aiming to narrow down the development gap, while working closely together in sustainable management and use of Mekong River water resources.

PM Hun Manet took the occasion to convey the regards of former Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen to PM Chinh and senior leaders of Vietnam. PM Chinh also sent his regards to Cambodian leaders and former PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of three cooperation deals between the two countries' ministries and agencies in various fields, including science, technology and innovation.

VNA