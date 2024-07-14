Business

Vietnamese businesses strengthen tourism promotion in Cambodia

Vietnam-Cambodia tourism promotion program titled “Two Countries, One Destination” was held on July 13 as part of the State President To Lam’s visit to Cambodia from July 11-13.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

During the event, leaders and delegates of the two nations, including State President To Lam and his delegation of Vietnamese high-ranking officials, representatives of the Tourism Ministry of Cambodia, Cambodia Tourism Association, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA), Saigontourist Group and Cambodia Angkor Air witnessed a signing ceremony of tourism cooperation agreements between Cambodia Tourism Association, the national flag carrier, Saigontourist Group and Cambodia Angkor Air, and a launch of a direct route from Hanoi to Phnom Penh.

The cooperation aims to promote diversified tourism services, attract more tourists to the two countries, and elevate the cooperative relationship in tourism between the two neighboring nations to new heights.

It also helps boost tourism development, enhance promotion and advertising images of Vietnam and HCMC in key global markets as well as increase the number of international tourists to the Southern metropolis and Vietnam and revive international tourist markets after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vietnam-Cambodia tourism promotion program, “Two Countries, One Destination” co-organized by Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group, affirmed the strong and comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two sides, following successful cooperative activities which were recently implemented.

According to the latest statistics from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, Cambodia is currently among the top 10 markets with the largest source of visitors to Vietnam in the first half of this year.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

