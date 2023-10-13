Vietnamese businesses asked to strengthen their pioneering spirit

The Ministry of Planning and Investment in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) held a forum honoring the pioneering spirit of entrepreneurs was held in Hanoi on October 13.

The event called “The Pioneering Spirit of Entrepreneurs – creating a Sustainable Vietnam” saw the presence of representatives of ministries, departments, provinces and cities, businesses, and international organizations in Vietnam.

The “Improving Private Sector Competitiveness” project financed by the USAID has provided proactive support to Vietnamese businesses for over two years. Of these, 22 pioneering businesses received support packages worth a total cost of US$150,000 focusing on building comprehensive strategies, researching and developing target markets, developing products with Vietnamese brands, and supporting digital transformation.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment launched the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Initiative 2023 program, which is part of the Improving Private Sector Competitiveness (IPSC) project to seek three companies that received the highest appreciation from the council. The top three winners got additional support worth VND2 billion ($85,600) to pilot, implement, or scale up their innovative ESG business concepts.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong said that pioneering businesses are the key force in creating changes in various industries and economic sectors in the country at present and in the future. Their success will spread the pioneering spirit and pride of Vietnamese people in the journey of bringing "Made in Vietnam" products to the international market.

USAID's Mission Director for Vietnam Aler Grubbs said that the USAID pledged to promote economic growth and improve private sector competitiveness to help enterprises develop sustainably, meet international standards, and participate more deeply in the global value chain.

At the event, representatives of businesses shared motivation, benefits, and values promoting the pioneering spirit of Vietnamese enterprises in developing supply chains and improving competitiveness.