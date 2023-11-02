Vietnam wins big in student contest for information security

Surpassing competitors from 10 ASEAN countries, Vietnam teams excellently achieved the highest positions in the ‘ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2023’ (ASCIS).



ASCIS was co-held by the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA), the ICT Department (under the Ministry of Education and Training), the Authority of Information Security and the Department of International Cooperation (both under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The contest aims at raising the awareness and responsibility for information security among tertiary educational institutes. It also helps to promote the research and learning spirit among students and to discover talents in the information security field.

ASCIS was held online in both the Starting and Final Rounds, attracting the participation of about 1,000 contestants in 233 teams coming from 63 universities and colleges in 10 ASEAN countries. Vietnam registered 157 teams from 33 universities nationwide.

The format of the rounds includes such challenges as binary file or software source code reverse engineering to seek flags, software vulnerability exploitation (Exploit/PWN), web application vulnerability exploitation.

The final round was organized in HCMC University of Technology. Vietnamese teams excellently competed against other contestants from 10 ASEAN countries to win the highest positions.

_First prize: the Academy of Cryptography Techniques

_Three second prizes: the Military Technical Academy, Duy Tan University, and the Academy of Cryptography Techniques – HCMC Branch

_Five third prizes: the Academy of Cryptography Techniques – HCMC Branch, FPT University – Hanoi Branch and HCMC Branch, the University of Information Technology (VNU-HCM), Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the University of Science (VNU-HCM).

Obviously, the teams from Vietnam enjoyed a complete victory in ASCIS 2023.

VNISA’s President and former Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung shared that the success of this year’s contest confirms the prestige of the only information security contest for tertiary students in ASEAN as well as the whole Asia.

This is the first year that all ASEAN members have sent their teams to the contest, marking the critical role of information security during IT development.