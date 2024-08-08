Vietnam wants to coordinate to study impacts of Funan Techo project

Vietnam wants to coordinate with Cambodia on a comprehensive assessment of the impacts of the Funan Techo Canal project on the region.

At the regular press briefing in Hanoi on August 8 (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam wants to coordinate with Cambodia on a comprehensive assessment of the impacts of the Funan Techo Canal project on the region, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said at a regular press briefing in Hanoi on August 8.

At the event, Viet described the Mekong River as an invaluable asset and a connection point of the special solidarity and friendship among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. He highlighted that Vietnam wishes countries along the river, including Cambodia, to work together to manage and develop the water resources effectively and sustainably for the benefit of the community and future generations and solidarity among the nations.

VNA