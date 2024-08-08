International

Vietnam wants to coordinate to study impacts of Funan Techo project

Vietnam wants to coordinate with Cambodia on a comprehensive assessment of the impacts of the Funan Techo Canal project on the region.

z5711304055753-f565158b766dc6440e28689378fbbd90-8573.jpg.jpg
At the regular press briefing in Hanoi on August 8 (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam wants to coordinate with Cambodia on a comprehensive assessment of the impacts of the Funan Techo Canal project on the region, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said at a regular press briefing in Hanoi on August 8.

At the event, Viet described the Mekong River as an invaluable asset and a connection point of the special solidarity and friendship among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. He highlighted that Vietnam wishes countries along the river, including Cambodia, to work together to manage and develop the water resources effectively and sustainably for the benefit of the community and future generations and solidarity among the nations.

VNA

Tags

Funan Techo canal project comprehensive assessment Doan Khac Viet regular press briefing suitable measures

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn