Vietnam vows to promote realisation of Sustainable Development Goals: diplomat

Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang underscored Vietnam’s strong support for initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and ensuring climate financing.

Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang underscored Vietnam’s strong support for initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and ensuring climate financing, as well as for the Secretary-General’s efforts toward reforming the UN development system.

As a responsible member of both United Nations (UN) and International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Vietnam is committed to promoting the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfilling climate commitments, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang has said.

At the dialogue in New York on February 27 with Secretary-General António Guterres on the contributions of the Francophonie bloc to the implementation of the UN agenda and his 2025 priorities. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a dialogue at the UN headquarters in New York on February 27 with Secretary-General António Guterres on the contributions of the Francophonie bloc to the implementation of the UN agenda and his 2025 priorities, Giang affirmed Vietnam’s appreciation of Guterres’s leadership in advancing global agendas and diplomatic and mediation efforts for peace and conflict settlement worldwide.

The diplomat underscored Vietnam’s strong support for initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and ensuring climate financing, as well as for the Secretary-General’s efforts toward reforming the UN development system.

Vietnam will work closely with UN member states, OIF partners, ASEAN, and African nations to advance climate objectives, he said, highlighting the country’s intention to increase its contributions to UN peacekeeping operations in the near future.

On this occasion, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang extended an invitation to the UN Secretary-General and all OIF member states to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, set to take place in Hanoi later this year.

In his remarks at the dialogue, Secretary-General António Guterres praised the contributions of Francophone members in promoting cultural and linguistic diversity, which are among core values of multilateralism and the UN system.

Pledging to take strong measures to uphold these values within the UN and its Secretariat, he urged Francophone countries to play an active role in achieving the SDGs, Pact for the Future, and Global Digital Compact, as well as to contribute to the settlement of conflicts and maintaining international peace and security.

Vietnamplus